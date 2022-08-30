Lincoln Kienholz holds office under center for Pierre Governors

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No matter the moment, no matter the sport, Licoln Kienholz wants to be in command.

“I’ve kind of been the leader just for our grade I guess In Pierre for a while. Mostly a leader by example.” The Pierre Senior says.

He’s set one that generations of kids in Pierre will follow as a shortstop, point guard and quarterback.

“You’re not always going to have a perfect play. You’re not always going to have a perfect game. So just being able to come back from those games, stuff like that, stay positive with your teammates and coaches is important.” Lincoln says.

Doing it with raw athleticism that makes him versatile and tough to bring down, something new teammate Jason Maciejczak learned while playing against him at Douglas.

“He’s a really good pocket passer but, when he scrambles out of the pocket, there’s not much catching him except for pushing him at the sidelines. So I think that was always the biggest threat to us was make sure he doesn’t get out of the pocket and contain him. If he wants to sit back there and throw than we just have to give up the little routes, the hitches and stuff like that, and not give up the deep balls where he scores touchdowns all the time.” Maciejczak says.

Throwing for nearly 5700 yards and 58 touchdowns made Lincoln a highly sought after recruit. With the same deliberate and collected approach he takes to the field, Kienholz decided to play for Washington and a fellow South Dakota native, Kalen DeBoer.

“DeBoer was a Milbank kid, come from a smaller town, going to bigger places. Just sharing those experiences with me just sets a level of comfort. I’m glad I don’t have three phone calls a week just with other colleges!” Kienholz says.

Putting his focus solely on continuing the championship standard in Pierre and delivering the Govs their sixth straight 11AA title.

“You don’t want to be the team that loses the streak so that’s on your back a little bit!” Lincoln says.

