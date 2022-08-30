List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, offering tickets for $3 to see the latest movie.
Sioux Falls
Brookings
Dell Rapids
Madison
• Dakota Cinema * Due to ongoing renovation projects, the following items can be ordered to-go for $3: large popcorn, large soda, Dip N’Dots, and Candy.
Mitchell
Pierre
Vermillion
Watertown
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.