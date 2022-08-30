List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, offering tickets for $3 to see the latest movie.

Sioux Falls

• Century Stadium 14 and XD

• Century East At Dawley Farm

Brookings

• State Theatre Co Office

Dell Rapids

• Dells Theatre

Madison

• Dakota Cinema * Due to ongoing renovation projects, the following items can be ordered to-go for $3: large popcorn, large soda, Dip N’Dots, and Candy.

Mitchell

• Luxury 5 Cinemas

• Starlite Drive-In Theatre

Pierre

• State Theatres 1 2 3

Vermillion

• Coyote Twin Theater

Watertown

• Odyssey Grand 8 Theater

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.