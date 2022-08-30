Local blood banks seeing low supply with upcoming holiday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Labor Day right around the corner, different blood banks are preparing for what they say is one of the highest demand weekends for blood supply.

The7th annual All-American Blood Drive is taking place in Sioux Falls this Wednesday and Friday.

The blood bank is seeing low blood supply coming into the Labor Day weekend.

Ken Versteeg, Executive director for Community Blood Bank says this year’s drive will be especially important.

“We get reports from Sanford and Avera Lab to determine where out supply is as we move forward into the week and the reports were not good. In fact, we’re looking about 30% down from where we should be as we go into Labor Day weekend,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive director for Community Blood Bank.

He says holidays such as Labor Day, create a higher demand for supply.

“Labor Day weekend I historically one of our highest use holidays so we’re going to see a lot more people on the roadways, a lot more people on the waterways as well,” said Versteeg.

Jessica Dial has donated blood on and off since she was 18 and says she has seen the direct impact it can have.

“Knowing people have a need but I have known somebody that has needed it because they were in a severe car accident and lost a lot of blood,” said Jessica Dial, blood donor.

She says the ease and small amount of time makes it worth the cause.

“Usually on average you’re in an out within a half hour and it does help out,” said Dial.

She urges everyone that is able to consider donating

“There’s always people out there that need it and I figure if I can have the ability to I might as well do it because I know not everybody has that opportunity,” said Dial.

On Friday the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank is partnering with Dakota News Now and other organizations in Sioux Falls in an effort to boost donations

The blood drive will be at Avera McKennan Fitness Center.

You can register by following the links at Events for September 2022 – Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank (cbblifeblood.org) or by calling 605-331-3222

