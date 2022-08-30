Avera Medical Minute
Pierre comes in as top capital city in U.S. according to study

The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake near the Capitol Complex in Pierre.
The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake near the Capitol Complex in Pierre.(DRG Media Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre has something to brag about as the top capital city to live in according to data from SmartAsset. The study shows that Pierre ranks number one when considering estimated costs of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and the high school graduation rate among other metrics. Of the top ten locations, the Midwest boasts 5 cities with qualifying metrics.

