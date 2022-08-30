Pierre comes in as top capital city in U.S. according to study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre has something to brag about as the top capital city to live in according to data from SmartAsset. The study shows that Pierre ranks number one when considering estimated costs of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and the high school graduation rate among other metrics. Of the top ten locations, the Midwest boasts 5 cities with qualifying metrics.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.