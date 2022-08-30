Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny, less wind today

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to have plenty of sunshine around the region for the rest of our Tuesday. It will be another warm day with highs in the 80s for almost everyone. We may see a couple of low 90s out to the west. The wind should be lighter than it was yesterday, and we’ll start to see that wind shift back around to the southwest in central South Dakota today.

Heading through the rest of this week, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us tomorrow, but we’ll start to see more 90s out west. By the end of this week, highs around the region will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Weather for the beginning of the South Dakota State Fair in Huron looks warm, sunny and dry!

Right now, the Labor Day weekend is also looking sunny, warm, and dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s across the region. By Labor Day, we’ll see highs drop back into the mid to upper 80s for most of us. We’ll keep the sunny and dry weather in place heading into next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

Breastfeeding while working
Benefits of breastfeeding and alternative ways to feed your baby
SDSU's native Iowans eager for a shot at Hawkeyes
South Dakota opens 2022 season at Kansas State
Coyotes face Kansas State for third time since 2015
16-year old wins Huset's Speedway debut
Husets Speedway Sunday Features