Sunshine, Less Wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to have plenty of sunshine around the region for the rest of our Tuesday. It will be another warm day with highs in the 80s for almost everyone. We may see a couple of low 90s out to the west. The wind should be lighter than it was yesterday, and we’ll start to see that wind shift back around to the southwest in central South Dakota today.

Heading through the rest of this week, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us tomorrow, but we’ll start to see more 90s out west. By the end of this week, highs around the region will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Weather for the beginning of the South Dakota State Fair in Huron looks warm, sunny and dry!

Right now, the Labor Day weekend is also looking sunny, warm, and dry. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s across the region. By Labor Day, we’ll see highs drop back into the mid to upper 80s for most of us. We’ll keep the sunny and dry weather in place heading into next week.

