Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

The State of South Dakota is formulating a plan to improve the quality of the water in the lake...
Pierre comes in as top capital city in U.S. according to study
Summer Movie Clubhouse returns to Cinemark Theaters this summer.
List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91