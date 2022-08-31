Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th

Van Holland still kicking for Garretson, Sievers loves Oklahoma and a big upset in HS Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland was one of the best kickers in South Dakota as a junior after winning the job as the Blue Dragons PK. The senior is back while also playing soccer as well. Gary, SD native Dani Sievers is loving her decision to do gymnastics at Oklahoma. The Canaries lost again and we had a big upset in HS Volleyball as Roosevelt knocked off #2AA Washington. Harrisburg and Jefferson were victorious on their home floors.

