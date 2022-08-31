Canaries blown out at home by the Lincoln Saltdogs 16-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored seven runs in the second inning on Tuesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 16-5 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Connor Blair got the Birds on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and Gavin LaValley singled home two runs in the third to trim the deficit to 7-3 but that’s as close as it’d get.

Lincoln added three more in the fourth inning before John Nester and Ozzie Martinez each drove in a run in the bottom half. But the Saltdogs plated the final six runs of the contest to pull away, dropping Sioux Falls to 32-62 overall.

All nine Canaries finished with a hit, led by Martinez and Nester with two each. Sioux Falls will look to snap it’s seven-game losing skid on Wednesday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries, Video courtesy AABaseball.com

