Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries blown out at home by the Lincoln Saltdogs 16-5

Losing streal reaches 7 for the Birds
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored seven runs in the second inning on Tuesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 16-5 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Connor Blair got the Birds on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and Gavin LaValley singled home two runs in the third to trim the deficit to 7-3 but that’s as close as it’d get.

Lincoln added three more in the fourth inning before John Nester and Ozzie Martinez each drove in a run in the bottom half. But the Saltdogs plated the final six runs of the contest to pull away, dropping Sioux Falls to 32-62 overall.

All nine Canaries finished with a hit, led by Martinez and Nester with two each. Sioux Falls will look to snap it’s seven-game losing skid on Wednesday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries, Video courtesy AABaseball.com

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

Jenna Van Holland back for another year of football and soccer for Garretson
Van Holland still kicking for Garretson football team while also playing soccer for the Blue Dragons
Tuesday volleyball recap includes Roosevelt's upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Jefferson...
Tuesday volleyball recap includes upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Harrisburg and Jefferson
Dani Sievers couldn't be happier to be an Oklahoma Sooner
Dani Sievers couldn’t be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th