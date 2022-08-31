City employees get $2/hr pay raise thanks to a vote by Pierre City Commissions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre City Commission has unanimously decided to raise full and part-time city employees’ pay by $2 per hour.

According to DRG News, the raise goes into effect on Aug. 24.

Mayor Steve Harding says with state and many school employees getting raises this year, Pierre has fallen behind on the pay scale.

“We found that we need to recruit good people, we need to retain our highly trained people that we have and be competitive in the marketplace, and there’s areas that the city is not competitive,” said Harding.

Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says Pierre needs to keep up with the surrounding job market.

“Just over time, we have become less competitive. In fact, we’re following behind rapidly in some of these different job classifications. As other government entities in the private sector has been able to bump up their pay scales, they’ve essentially leapfrogged over top of us, and we’ve been essentially left behind,” said Huizenga. “It’s tough to recruit.”

For salaried staff, the increase translates into $4,160 more per year.

