City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls is working with the public to improve various aquatic centers throughout the city.

This will involve a number of meetings where the city will be taking feedback from the public on improvements that could be made to the number of pools throughout Sioux Falls.

Tonight, they held their first meeting discussing possibilities and comments at the city scale.

There will also be specific meeting in each neighborhood near various pools.

Those involved say updates have been long overdue.

“We’ve got some aging facilities; some are upwards of fifty years old and they’ve served their useful life and it’s time for replacement and renovation,” said Mike Patten, parks planning and projects manager.

In addition to being overdue many of them are outdated.

“These facilities that were constructed decades ago, they don’t meet the requirements of the ADA, the bathhouses the pools, they just don’t meet the ADA requirements,” said Kelby Mieras, park operations manager.

They say it’s also timely with the growth Sioux Falls has seen and making sure they get input from various groups.

“I think whenever you do an informational gathering meeting like this you really get the pulse of what the community is looking for. We hope we get a lot of good ideas about how we can create the best overall experience,” said Patten.

This in hopes of benefitting the large scale of community members.

“Everybody from the toddlers to school aged kids to teenagers, to seniors and adults, everybody’s got something that they can do, something that they can enjoy,” said Mieras.

The next two meetings will be held Wednesday August 31st at 4:30 pm at the Kuehn Community Center.

The other meeting will be held at 6:30 pm at Cleveland Elementary.

For more information on the projects and future meetings you can follow the link at Swimming Pools | Aquatics - City of Sioux Falls

