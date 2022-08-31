Dani Sievers couldn’t be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Athlete of the Week Dani Sievers just celebrated her birthday recently.

But the sophomore to be at the University of Oklahoma got a lifetime of birthday and Christmas presents when she was recruited to be part of the top college gymnastics program in the country. There was never a doubt from the time she started coming to Sioux Falls from Gary, SD every single day to train at the age of 9 where she wanted to end up.

”Well the program is amazing. They have the reputation obviously of being very successful in the sport. But the coaches are awesome, they support you in and out of the gym. They want you to be the best athlete you can be but also the best person you can be. The support system that we have at Oklahoma is just second to none and I just couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” says Dani.

And what she did as a freshman was even more amazing with an almost perfect routine on the bars that helped her Sooners win the national title. Happy birth Dani!!!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.