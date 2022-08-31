Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dani Sievers couldn’t be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma

Oklahoma sophomore always wanted to be a Sooner
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Athlete of the Week Dani Sievers just celebrated her birthday recently.

But the sophomore to be at the University of Oklahoma got a lifetime of birthday and Christmas presents when she was recruited to be part of the top college gymnastics program in the country. There was never a doubt from the time she started coming to Sioux Falls from Gary, SD every single day to train at the age of 9 where she wanted to end up.

”Well the program is amazing. They have the reputation obviously of being very successful in the sport. But the coaches are awesome, they support you in and out of the gym. They want you to be the best athlete you can be but also the best person you can be. The support system that we have at Oklahoma is just second to none and I just couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” says Dani.

And what she did as a freshman was even more amazing with an almost perfect routine on the bars that helped her Sooners win the national title. Happy birth Dani!!!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

Jenna Van Holland back for another year of football and soccer for Garretson
Van Holland still kicking for Garretson football team while also playing soccer for the Blue Dragons
Tuesday volleyball recap includes Roosevelt's upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Jefferson...
Tuesday volleyball recap includes upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Harrisburg and Jefferson
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
Canaries lose 7th straight as Saltdogs hit a pair of 3-run bombs in the 2nd inning
Canaries blown out at home by the Lincoln Saltdogs 16-5