Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28.
According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.
Officers say the driver of the semi received minor injuries and declined the ambulance.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.
