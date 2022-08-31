Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28

On August 30, 2022 at approx. 01:33am Deuel County responders were dispatched to a semi roll...
On August 30, 2022 at approx. 01:33am Deuel County responders were dispatched to a semi roll over on South Dakota Highway 28 and 471st Ave.(Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28.

According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.

Officers say the driver of the semi received minor injuries and declined the ambulance.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 30, 2022 at approx. 01:33am Deuel County responders were dispatched to a semi roll...
On August 30, 2022 at approx. 01:33am Deuel County responders were dispatched to a semi roll over on South Dakota Highway 28 and 471st Ave.(Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
Summer Movie Clubhouse returns to Cinemark Theaters this summer.
List of local theaters offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3

Latest News

Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual...
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and hot
The city of Sioux Falls is working with the public to improve various aquatic centers...
City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers
City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers