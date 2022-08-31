Deuel County Sheriffs report an overturned semi on Hwy 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported a semi rolled off SD Hwy 28.

According to the Deuel County sheriff’s Facebook post, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 471st Ave. The semi was westbound and went across the eastbound lane of traffic, into a south ditch, and rolled.

Officers say the driver of the semi received minor injuries and declined the ambulance.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

