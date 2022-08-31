Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of cars left, one of them a pickup truck. Officers found shell casings around the area of 5th st and Lewis but are still unsure how many shots were fired. A short while later, the pickup truck at the hospital. The driver dropped off the 14 and 17-year-old. The 17-year-old was shot in the arm and leg, and the 14-year-old was shot in the foot. The driver was not able to provide information about what happened.

When officers asked the victims what happened, the 17-year-old gave a few different versions of what happened, and the 14-year-old was reluctant to provide any information. The two victims are not related.

