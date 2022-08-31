Avera Medical Minute
Missing Rapid City teen found safe in Sioux Falls

Person of interest in fatal Rapid City Shooting.
Person of interest in fatal Rapid City Shooting.(RCPD)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the missing 15-year-old Rapid City on the scene of the Aug. 20 double homicide was found safe.

On Wednesday, Rapid City police announced on Facebook that they found 15-year-old Rochelle Janis in Sioux Falls. Authorities believe Janis was at the location where a double homicide took place on Aug. 20.

One of the five suspects in the double homicide, Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, South Dakota, on Aug. 23.

The RCPD extended their gratitude to the public for their assistance and say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

