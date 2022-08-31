Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, 105 hospitalizations, high community spread rate

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, nine people have died, 105 are hospitalized, and the majority of the state has a high community spread rate.

Since last Wednesday, nine people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 2,993. Of those who passed, three were in their 70s, and six were 80 years or older. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is the same as last week: 105 patients.

The number of active cases is unknown due to the number of people who test positive after taking an at-home COVID-19 test.

Health experts recommendations

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community spread level. The majority of South Dakota counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

The information from the DOH does not specify the vaccination status of those who contracted COVID-19. Health officials from the DOH say, “South Dakotans with a COVID-19 booster dose, compared to unvaccinated persons, had substantially reduced their case rates, hospitalization rates, and death rates.”

Authorities say Paxlovid is still a good option for treatment for people over the age of 65, those who are immunocompromised, or adults who have underlying conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

