Sunny and hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east with low to mid 90s the farther west you go. The wind should stay fairly light, as well. Overnight, we’ll stay clear with lows dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is looking like a great day for the start of the South Dakota State Fair! There will be plenty of sunshine but it will be warm with highs in the 80s and 90s, especially around Huron. Friday looks to remain in the 80s across the area as a cold front moves through. We’ll notice a temperature decrease from Thursday to Friday in western South Dakota and then everyone will feel it on Saturday. That’s when high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll stay nice on Sunday with slightly warmer temps.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see lots of sunshine and we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the 80s, for the most part. There’s one very slight chance of rain coming up next Wednesday, but right now, those rain chances are looking pretty slim.

