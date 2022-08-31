Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tuesday volleyball recap includes upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Harrisburg and Jefferson

Riders shock #2 Washington while Jefferson and Harrisburg defend home floors
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt Rough Riders have a brand new look at their home gym. And they celebrated that Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over #2AA Washington on their home floor. #3AA Harrisburg did the same on the Tigers floor with a 3-0 win over Yankton behind Morrisen Samuels’ 15 kills. And Jefferson also won a 5-setter over Lincoln on Future Cavaliers night. The Cavs are 4th-ranked in Class AA. Top-ranked O’Gorman also rallied to beat Brandon Valley 3-1 after losing the opening set.

All other ranked teams that played Tuesday night were victorious. In Class A it was Dakota Valley, Wagner and RC Christian.

And in Class B, 4 of the 5 ranked teams played and won: Warner, Chester, Wolsey-Wessington and Colman-Egan.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Lotto Winner Joel Nielsen
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Anthony Vincent Lewis, a 54-year-old man from Springfield, SD. Lewis was arrested for Enticing...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police arrested the unauthorized man spotted at two schools
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

Latest News

Jenna Van Holland back for another year of football and soccer for Garretson
Van Holland still kicking for Garretson football team while also playing soccer for the Blue Dragons
Dani Sievers couldn't be happier to be an Oklahoma Sooner
Dani Sievers couldn’t be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
Canaries lose 7th straight as Saltdogs hit a pair of 3-run bombs in the 2nd inning
Canaries blown out at home by the Lincoln Saltdogs 16-5