Tuesday volleyball recap includes upset of #2AA Washington and wins by Harrisburg and Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt Rough Riders have a brand new look at their home gym. And they celebrated that Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over #2AA Washington on their home floor. #3AA Harrisburg did the same on the Tigers floor with a 3-0 win over Yankton behind Morrisen Samuels’ 15 kills. And Jefferson also won a 5-setter over Lincoln on Future Cavaliers night. The Cavs are 4th-ranked in Class AA. Top-ranked O’Gorman also rallied to beat Brandon Valley 3-1 after losing the opening set.

All other ranked teams that played Tuesday night were victorious. In Class A it was Dakota Valley, Wagner and RC Christian.

And in Class B, 4 of the 5 ranked teams played and won: Warner, Chester, Wolsey-Wessington and Colman-Egan.

