10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 31st
Sanford International, Plays, HS and College Football Previews and Canaries
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner and it’s a big draw for fans and players alike. Plays of the Week, Canaries lose 8th straight and HS and college football previews including the Dakota Bowl Saturday night at McEneaney Field.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.