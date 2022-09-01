Avera Medical Minute
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood

O’gorman to face Roosevelt Saturday night at 7:00
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.

So I’m curious about moving it to the MAC. Knights head Coach Jayson Poppinga says, ”It’s interesting that when we talked to the players about moving it to the Mac and all of them who had been out there wanted to keep it out there. They like the cool how many people can you get in the stands and when you look up there especially on the home sidelines and see all of Howard Wood completely full on the home sideline wearing blue, that was an impressive sight. But now that we’ve moved it the question is what’s it really going to be like this year. How many people are going to be out there and people lining the track. It’s different but there’s nothing like being on the home field.”

The Knights threw 6 TD passes in their win over the Lynx and the Riders threw 52 times in their loss to Lincoln. So it could be a fun game to watch and also a 4-hour game. Thankfully they moved the kickoff back from 8 to 7 o’clock.

