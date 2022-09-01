Avera Medical Minute
August 31st Plays of the Week

Top plays from Soccer, Auto Racing, Volleyball and Football
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Morissen Samuels was a machine for the Tigers, picking up kill after kill in their win over Brandon Valley.

Rowena’s Landon Krohn held off Travis Vanden Top at I-90 Speedway on the last lap to take the win in the USRA Hobby Stocks.

Dakota State opened their season with a statement against Dakota Wesleyan, as Zach Brooks connects with Tyce Ortman for a 73 yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

Washington Boys’ Soccer was down 2-1 with only five minutes left in the game. But goals from Idriss Badi and Noah Weber put the Warriors on top, picking up the 3-2 win.

And our top spot this week goes to O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter. Nobody was coming between him and the end zone, stiff-arming his way to his first of five touchdowns.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

