Avera Medical Minute: Seasonal allergies

Allergies worse around the Valley due to winds and blowing dust.
By Sam Wright
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A change of seasons is more than just leaves beginning to change colors and snow beginning to fall. Seasonal allergies can be a tough adjustment for people according to Dr. Benjamin Meyerink with Avera Medical Group. “Everybody is at risk,” says Dr. Meyerink. While allergies are prevalent in children, adults appear to suffer from symptoms even more. Minimizing exposure to triggers is the first step. Preventative measures such as being aware of pollen production, dust, and animals. Dr. Meyerink says there are weather reports and phone apps that can help detect pollen count for you.

The second thing you can do to alleviate allergies is a medication that is usually available over the counter which can help with a runny nose, congestion, and similar symptoms. “The second main medication that we use are the antihistamines which are your Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra,” Dr. Meyerink said. In certain cases, he recommends one or the other, but most options are fine based on what you can find. Allergies come and go and are based on tolerance, but if your symptoms are not responding to home treatments would warrant a visit with your doctor to see if further testing is required.

