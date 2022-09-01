Avera Medical Minute
Canaries slow start dooms them to 8th straight loss, 10-4 to Lincoln

Birds give up 6 runs in first inning to Saltdogs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored six runs in their half of the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 10-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Lincoln added three more runs in the third frame and went up 9-0 before the Birds cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half with an Ozzie Martinez sacrifice fly and Jabari Henry added an RBI single.

The Saltdogs struck for another run in the top of the eighth but Sioux Falls scored twice in the home half with an Aaron Takacs sacrifice and a single from Connor Blair.

Henry, Trey Michalczewski and Angelo Altavilla each finished with two hits to lead Sioux Falls (32-63) offensively. The Canaries will wrap up the 2022 home schedule Thursday at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries, video courtesy AABaseball.com

