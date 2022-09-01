Canaries slow start dooms them to 8th straight loss, 10-4 to Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored six runs in their half of the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 10-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Lincoln added three more runs in the third frame and went up 9-0 before the Birds cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half with an Ozzie Martinez sacrifice fly and Jabari Henry added an RBI single.

The Saltdogs struck for another run in the top of the eighth but Sioux Falls scored twice in the home half with an Aaron Takacs sacrifice and a single from Connor Blair.

Henry, Trey Michalczewski and Angelo Altavilla each finished with two hits to lead Sioux Falls (32-63) offensively. The Canaries will wrap up the 2022 home schedule Thursday at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries, video courtesy AABaseball.com

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.