Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events.

“People come to buildings like this for the concerts, and it’s been since 2019 since we’ve had a full year of concerts,” Mike Krewson said, the General Manager of the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The venue’s concert schedule is jam-packed.

“Next Friday we’ve got ‘I love the 90′s,’ two days later I’ve got the Backstreets Boys, on the 24th of the Month I’ve got Greta Van Fleet. A week later I have Thomas Rhett,” Krewson said.

Along with the concerts the Stampede season is about to kick off, including a home-opener on Oct. 15, and when you’re hitting the concession stand, you’ll see some new food items.

“We’re going to go with some healthy options. Different events may have different options available, whether it’s a salad or a wrap,” Krewson said.

They have also recently partnered with Bosses Pizza and Chicken, to give guests a chance to try out a local slice.

Along with the variety of new items comes a different style of how customers will be able to ‘Grab and Go’ with their food and drink.

“You just go, the cashier is there scans the thing, pay with your card and you’re on your way back to your seat. You’re back to the music, you’re back to the sporting event,” Krewson said.

There are some downsides, due to the difficulties that the last two years have brought on.

“Our food costs and labor cost to provide these services have gone up significantly and we’re trying to minimize that impact to the public, but starting next week you will see a slight uptick in prices,” Krewson said.

Krewson also wants to make sure the public is aware of some high-traffic days they have upcoming. Including Oct. 1 when the campus will be extremely busy and parking may be difficult. He recommends arriving early and considering using a ride share.

