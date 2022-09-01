Avera Medical Minute
Geothermal leak cancels classes for students in Elkton School District #5-3

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Elkton School District website, a geothermal link sent students home on Aug. 31, and the continued cleanup canceled class on Thursday.

Officials say the football team will still travel to Tyndall on Thursday night for their game against Bon Homme. The game will be live streamed on the following links: BHCavs.Livet=Ticket.TV/Football and HotCountry931.Com.

In order to find out if the school will be in session on Friday, check for updates on the Elkton.K12.SD.US website or Facebook.

