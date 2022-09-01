‘Kids Ride Free’ initiative gives youth free access to public transit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced its effort to encourage kids to learn how to use public transportation by offering free rides to those 18 and under.

“With the Kids Ride Free initiative, we hope to instill an early interest in kids to use public transit,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Over the past 12 months, we had more than 15,000 youth riders, and our goal is that even more kids and families across Sioux Falls will make public transit part of their daily lives.”

Until now, free rides were only offered to youth during the summer. The City decided to expand the program and provide year-round free rides in order to improve the public transit system and encourage ridership.

How kids can ride for free

To ride for free, middle and high school riders need to show their current school ID or Freedom Pass—which is available at no charge from Sioux Area Metro—to the bus driver when boarding. Children 10 years and under do not need to show an ID to ride for free but must be accompanied by an adult. Kids riding paratransit are also free with a school ID or Freedom Pass.

For more information and current route and stop times, visit SiouxFalls.Org/SAM.

