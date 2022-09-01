Make-A-Wish SD & MT granted 81 life-changing wishes in fiscal year 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization announced it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – Aug. 31, 2022.

“When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope,” said Sue Salter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. “That’s why we are so passionate about granting every eligible child’s wish! Kids fighting critical illnesses need the transformational hope a wish can bring.”

Make-A-Wish serves children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who are battling a critical illness. A dedicated and active group of more than 265 volunteers across South Dakota and Montana play a key role in meeting with qualified children to determine their heartfelt wishes.

“This has been an incredible year of making life-changing wishes come true,” said Steven Morgans, Board Chair of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. “The team at Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana worked extremely hard to impact the lives of these children and their families and are to be commended for their extraordinary efforts this year. The work of our organization is so important because a wish provides much-needed relief from the trauma and stress caused by a child’s critical illness.”

Every wish experience begins with a wish referral from a caring individual that is part of a child’s medical care team, parents, or other family members with in-depth medical knowledge of the child’s condition. Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana is on a quest to find and grant the wish of every eligible child in South Dakota and Montana.

In addition to the wishes granted to South Dakota and Montana kids, the local chapter also provided thirteen wish assists to kids from across the United States whose wish was to travel to South Dakota or Montana. Those wishes allow the South Dakota & Montana chapters to assist the child’s home chapter in putting the details in place for a transformational wish experience, according to their press release.

How you can support the organization

• Wishes are only possible because of generous individual and corporate donations. You can donate by visiting Wish.Org/SDMT.

• If you know a child with a critical illness between 2 ½ and 18 years old, visit Wish.Org/SDMT/Refer.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.