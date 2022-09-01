Avera Medical Minute
Man faces charges for leading motorcycle pursuit in Lincoln County

Motorcycle Pursuit
Motorcycle Pursuit(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a failed attempted motorcycle traffic stop turned into a lengthy pursuit.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies attempted to stop a 2019 white Kawasaki ZX1400 near the Harrisburg High School on Willow St. for speeding. The motorcycle sped up instead of pulling over and initiated the pursuit with police. The motorcycle split traffic down the middle of the road, reached speeds over 120 MPH, and continued through Harrisburg, eventually leaving the city limits towards Lake Alvin.

Parts of the motorcycle were coming off during the pursuit, and the body of the motorcycle sustained damage before eventually coming to a stop at the intersection of 273rd St. and 480th Ave.

Authorities say the 31-year-old motorcycle driver from Harrisburg was charged with Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26+, No Motorcycle Endorsement, several stop sign violations, and other traffic-related violations.

