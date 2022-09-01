Northern State expands alcohol sales at football opener

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a recent decision from the South Dakota Board of Regents, the first NSU football game looked a little different this year.

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved expanded alcohol sales to general admission areas at university events in June.

Last year, Northern State University sold alcohol in restricted sections of Dacotah Bank Stadium. At their first home game of the season this year against Upper Iowa Thursday, alcohol was available throughout the entire stadium.

“We were really excited when the Board of Regents passed an updated policy that allows for alcohol sales throughout facilities on campus. We’ll take full advantage of that here at Northern State. We think that it’s going to just continue to make what we believe to be the best on-campus football experience in the state of South Dakota,” said Justin Fraase, NSU Vice President of Enrollment, Communications and Marketing.

The move to expand alcohol sales was highly requested by fans.

“What we heard from our fans, what we heard from our students, what we heard from individuals that took in football here last year is they wanted it expanded. So, we’re really excited to offer that this year,” said Fraase.

Garret Thompson, a Graduate Assistant for the NSU Athletics Department, says this will only enhance game-day culture.

“I think it just shows that this space is meant for more than just football. It’s really just a community gathering. The alcohol sales are always a boost,” said Thompson.

The expected revenue from the expanded sales could also benefit students at NSU.

”We do think it will impact revenue, which inevitably works its way back to the form of student scholarships primarily, which is fantastic,” said Fraase.

The top priority for Northern is safety. Those over 21 years of age were identified with wristbands, alcohol was sold at separate kiosks, an alcohol-free family section was available and security was on-duty at the game.

”We continue to work with area law enforcement. We’ve hired private security, just like we have in the past. We’ll be sure to have all hands on deck when it comes to any sort of issues, but we’re expecting a great event,” said Fraase.

Northern plans to use football games as a trial for selling alcohol at other campus events, such as basketball games, later this year.

”If everything goes well, and we fully anticipate things will, we will look to potentially expand this into Wachs Arena within the Barnett Center,” said Fraase.

