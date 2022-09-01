Pipestone Arrows will be led by standout QB Kellen Johnson and strong front line

PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows went on a great run last fall and they are hoping that carries over into this season.

Kellen Johnson and a talented group of skill players were really fun to watch and carried the team deep into the post season. Johnson is back at quarterback where he will be one of the top players in the state.

And while he won’t have all of his guys back to throw the ball too, he does have a really important element of the team that he can count on according to his coach. ”Our offensive and defensive lines should be pretty good and obviously Kellen’s arm. We do use him to run the ball too when we need to. But I think our front five, our interior linemen will be really tough this year which is always good,” says Arrows Head Coach Scott Boomgaarden.

The Arrows did lose most of the guys who caught passes from Kellen Johnson to graduation, but if he ‘s got a solid group of guys in front of him that’s where it all starts. And #2 has a winner’s mentality too which is huge.

