Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford International is a big draw for fans, players and sponsors

5th Champions Tour event at Minnehaha CC is less than 2 weeks away
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner. And we had a chance this morning to talk about how cool it is.

Davis Trosin is the brand new tournament director although he’s been here for 3 years and is excited about this year’s event being the biggest and best yet. And with the 2-year extension for the best Champions Tour players to come to Sioux Falls, it allows them to start planning for the future as well.

And there’s no doubt the players love coming to Minnehaha Country Club for this great event. And everyone’s excited about it. ”These guys are playing in front of crowds they haven’t played in front of in 20 years. So that leaves a lasting impact on them and just creates that energy. When Darren Clarke made that putt last year on 18 that was the loudest roar that I’ve heard at a sporting event,” says Trosin.

Sponsor Miles Beacom says, ”When I look at how exciting it is for me and then you look at other people in the community and then you hear about other people flying in from all over the country to be able to get up close to these pros walking the course. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Sanford Sports President Steve Young says, ”I think the biggest thing is that South Dakota welcome. It feels elite, it feels big-time but it’s also that South Dakota nice. It’s really the hospitality from the patron that’s just talking to them from beyond the ropes to the roar of the crowd when they’ve chipped one in from 80 yards. It’s an environment that these players love to be a part of.”

All of the familiar faces will be back including all of the past champions. And each year there are 50-year old rookies who will make their debuts. It’s pretty cool that players like Fred Couples like it so much here they wouldn’t miss it.

Tournament week is September 12th-18th.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
Kellen Johnson is back to lead the Pipestone Arrows football team behind a strong line
Pipestone Arrows will be led by standout QB Kellen Johnson and strong front line
USF's strength this fall will be a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield
USF’s strength this fall will be very strong running game led by Reisdorfer and Freeman
August 31st Plays of the Week
August 31st Plays of the Week