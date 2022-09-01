Sanford International is a big draw for fans, players and sponsors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner. And we had a chance this morning to talk about how cool it is.

Davis Trosin is the brand new tournament director although he’s been here for 3 years and is excited about this year’s event being the biggest and best yet. And with the 2-year extension for the best Champions Tour players to come to Sioux Falls, it allows them to start planning for the future as well.

And there’s no doubt the players love coming to Minnehaha Country Club for this great event. And everyone’s excited about it. ”These guys are playing in front of crowds they haven’t played in front of in 20 years. So that leaves a lasting impact on them and just creates that energy. When Darren Clarke made that putt last year on 18 that was the loudest roar that I’ve heard at a sporting event,” says Trosin.

Sponsor Miles Beacom says, ”When I look at how exciting it is for me and then you look at other people in the community and then you hear about other people flying in from all over the country to be able to get up close to these pros walking the course. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Sanford Sports President Steve Young says, ”I think the biggest thing is that South Dakota welcome. It feels elite, it feels big-time but it’s also that South Dakota nice. It’s really the hospitality from the patron that’s just talking to them from beyond the ropes to the roar of the crowd when they’ve chipped one in from 80 yards. It’s an environment that these players love to be a part of.”

All of the familiar faces will be back including all of the past champions. And each year there are 50-year old rookies who will make their debuts. It’s pretty cool that players like Fred Couples like it so much here they wouldn’t miss it.

Tournament week is September 12th-18th.

