Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Saturday, Sept. 3 is the last day to use your landfill free pass

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, is the last day the 2022 Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill Pass will be accepted.

The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to tarp or secure your load to avoid a $25 fee. Learn more at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
police lights
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse

Latest News

September edition of 605 Magazine is now available
September edition of 605 Magazine
‘Kids Ride Free’ initiative gives youth free access to public transit
Back-to-school
Geothermal leak cancels classes for students in Elkton School District #5-3
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
DPS pay raise announcement lacking details, lawmakers say