Saturday, Sept. 3 is the last day to use your landfill free pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, is the last day the 2022 Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill Pass will be accepted.

The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to tarp or secure your load to avoid a $25 fee. Learn more at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill.

