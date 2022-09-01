Avera Medical Minute
SD Department of Public Safety announced September Sobriety Checkpoints

MGN photo of steering wheel and driver(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

September checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties of Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jackson, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, and Walworth.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county. People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

The Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are agencies of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

