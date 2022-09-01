September is peak transmission season for West Nile Virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, September is the month you should be most vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquitos.

The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program says due to this year’s dry season, we saw reduced numbers of our nuisance mosquitoes that follow flooding events, but we continue to see an increased presence of the mosquitoes that are carriers of West Nile Virus.

“We are seeing a rise in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, with increased risk of infection from now until the end of September,” says Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls Vector Control Program.

The risk of West Nile Virus continues until the first hard frost of the season, so The Mosquito Control Program is reminding everyone to take personal precautions.

“We urge all community members to be vigilant about applying DEET or other approved insect repellents to exposed skin at this time of the year, as well as monitor standing water around your home,” says Patton.

Ways to protect yourself

It is important to continue using insect repellents, covering exposed skin, and moving indoors when mosquitoes are biting, taking care to minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

People wanting to report local concerns about mosquitoes or standing water can call the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799. To receive spray notification via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.