Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

September is peak transmission season for West Nile Virus

Mosquito
Mosquito(Егор Камелев)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, September is the month you should be most vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquitos.

The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program says due to this year’s dry season, we saw reduced numbers of our nuisance mosquitoes that follow flooding events, but we continue to see an increased presence of the mosquitoes that are carriers of West Nile Virus.

“We are seeing a rise in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, with increased risk of infection from now until the end of September,” says Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls Vector Control Program.

The risk of West Nile Virus continues until the first hard frost of the season, so The Mosquito Control Program is reminding everyone to take personal precautions.

“We urge all community members to be vigilant about applying DEET or other approved insect repellents to exposed skin at this time of the year, as well as monitor standing water around your home,” says Patton.

Ways to protect yourself

It is important to continue using insect repellents, covering exposed skin, and moving indoors when mosquitoes are biting, taking care to minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

People wanting to report local concerns about mosquitoes or standing water can call the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799. To receive spray notification via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
police lights
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse

Latest News

Alcohol will now be sold throughout all of Dacotah Bank Stadium.
Northern State expands alcohol sales at football opener
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
SD Department of Public Safety announced September Sobriety Checkpoints
Noem proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month
Make-A-Wish Watertown, South Dakota
Make-A-Wish SD & MT granted 81 life-changing wishes in fiscal year 2022