Sioux Falls breaks building permits record in 2022
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, August brought the city to a new record of more than $1.5 billion in building permits.
The top three projects of the year so far:
- Improvements and expansion to the Sioux Falls water reclamation plant, 4510 N. Sycamore Ave., $170.5 million.
- Sanford Health’s surgical tower expansion, 1508 W. 22nd St., $90 million.
- Parking ramp at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, $62.6 million.
For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.
