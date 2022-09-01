Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls breaks building permits record in 2022

Sioux Steel by SiouxFalls.Business
Sioux Steel by SiouxFalls.Business(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, August brought the city to a new record of more than $1.5 billion in building permits.

The top three projects of the year so far:

  • Improvements and expansion to the Sioux Falls water reclamation plant, 4510 N. Sycamore Ave., $170.5 million.
  • Sanford Health’s surgical tower expansion, 1508 W. 22nd St., $90 million.
  • Parking ramp at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, $62.6 million.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
police lights
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
The office of the Hughes County State's Attorney in the county courthouse.
Pierre daycare provider accused of sexual and physical abuse

Latest News

Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota
Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ will visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
Motorcycle Pursuit
Man faces charges for leading motorcycle pursuit in Lincoln County