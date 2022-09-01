Sioux Falls breaks building permits record in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, August brought the city to a new record of more than $1.5 billion in building permits.

The top three projects of the year so far:

Improvements and expansion to the Sioux Falls water reclamation plant, 4510 N. Sycamore Ave., $170.5 million.

Sanford Health’s surgical tower expansion, 1508 W. 22nd St., $90 million.

Parking ramp at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, $62.6 million.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

