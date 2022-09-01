Sioux Falls Government reform advocate promotes having only one school district within city boundary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Sioux Falls businessman Joe Kirby was instrumental in re-creating Sioux Falls City Government with a change to the home-rule charter in 1994.

“I’ve always been an advocate for government reform for a government reinventing government, looking for the most efficient way to do it,” said Kirby.

Today he’s looking at education.

“And it doesn’t make any sense for Sioux Falls to have seven school districts. Why don’t we have one school district for our city?” said Kirby.

He believes neighborhoods currently divided could be brought together.

“We’re better off with one set of rules, one school district, one set of holiday schedules,” said Kirby.

And there could be a financial benefit.

“Instead of administrators, One highly paid school superintendent; how many of them do you need in a state? Maybe one per county would be a fair number, and then you could save money and have more consistency or equity,” said Kirby.

According to the Educational leadership Faculty publication, costs could be reduced, more courses could be offered, diversity in enrollment could increase, and more physical, occupational, and speech therapies could be provided.

The Cons include a possible sense of loss in the community, less voter support for bonds, an impersonal atmosphere, and students lost in a larger system.

Kirby believes without a legislative review, the benefits of an expanding lone school system could be overlooked.

“No one’s taking a fresh look at what the best boundaries would be for the schools or the counties, and I think all I’m asking is, why don’t we take a look at that?” said Kirby.

Dakota News Now contacted Sioux Falls Public Schools and several surrounding school districts to ask for their thoughts and did not receive a response.

The state of Maryland and Florida have adopted even broader district boundaries, where entire counties are a single district.

