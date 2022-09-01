Sioux Falls School District partnering with Avera to offer family forums

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls School District is partnering with Avera to offer a family forum that will benefit both parents and students.

These forums will be taking place once each month throughout the school year.

Organizers hope to help by addressing different topics such as suicide prevention, anxiety, digital media, gaming addiction, as well as other topics involving mental health.

Jamie Nold, assistant superintendent for the Sioux Falls School District says this was largely in response to a variety of questions and concerns.

“It’s really come from our parents and questions parents have asked our counselors or our schools. What can we do with this or what are some resources we can utilize for this topic.” or this area of concern with our children or neighbor or brother or sister, whoever it may be,” said Jamie Nold, assistant superintendent for Sioux Falls School District.

He says the next step for the district was to reach out to Avera for potential advice.

Thomas Otten, assistant vice president for Avera Behavioral Hospital says this was very important for the health system to take on and provide.

“We have the expertise to provide this information and so we’ll do brief conversations probably thirty to thirty-five minutes and then we’ll take some time for answering questions,” said Thomas Otten, assistant vice president for Avera Behavioral Hospital.

He says this only makes sense with the timing.

“Pre pandemic, I would say behavioral health issues were really on the rise, and covid has expatriated that significantly,” said Otten.

They say these forums are intended for everyone in hopes of benefitting the most people.

“It can be watched by students, it can be watched by parents, it can be watched by grandparents and age groups so we’re really just trying to give information,” said Nold.

More than anything they hope it will spark a conversation.

“‘I think this will give them a great first step in having that conversation with their child, a great first step in some of the resources that will help my child,” said Nold.

The Forums will be taking place virtually on the third Tuesday of each month during the school year from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

They will also have recordings of the various forums available on their website.

