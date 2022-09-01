Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ will visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After becoming a loved internet sensation with millions of followers, Tariq “The Corn Kid” and his family have been invited to experience all things corn at The World’s Only Corn Palace in South Dakota.

According to a press release, Tariq and his family are expected to grace the Corn Palace with their presence on Friday, Sept. 2. The South Dakota Department of Tourism will bestow Tariq with a special designation as a South Dakota Corn-Bassador and a special proclamation will be issued by Governor Noem. Tariq will also receive a scholarship to learn about agritourism efforts across the state.

As Tariq said, it’ll be a “Corntastic day!”

