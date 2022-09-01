Sunny and hot again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across parts of the region this morning. That will burn out of here pretty quickly and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the 90s across most of the region with some upper 90s out west. The wind should stay fairly light through the rest of today. Today is the first day of the South Dakota State Fair, and the weather in Huron should be fantastic for that!

It looks like a cold front will push through the region Friday causing temperatures to drop back into the 80s for most of us. It looks like that front will move through mostly dry, but we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially south and east of Sioux Falls. As we head into Labor Day weekend, it’s going to be cooler on Saturday with some locations like Sioux Falls and Aberdeen only getting into the upper 70s for highs. We’ll gradually warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Labor Day.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see lots of sunshine and we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the 80s, for the most part. There’s one very slight chance of rain coming up next Wednesday, but right now, those rain chances are looking pretty slim.

