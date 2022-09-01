USF’s strength this fall will be very strong running game led by Reisdorfer and Freeman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opening night in the NSIC tomorrow night and the USF Cougars will take the field at “The Bob” against MSU-Moorhead.

Jon Anderson has high hopes for his team this fall and they can’t wait to get out on the field with so much talent returning, especially at running back with Landon Freeman and the award winning Thuro Reisdorfer.

Reisdorfer says, ”For me to be in this position I just have to understand that the job’s not finished. We’ve got to keep moving and I have to keep myself level-headed and we still have a season ahead of us and games to play and there’s more awards to get out there so we have to just keep working, get our whole team some hardware and finish the job.”

Head Coach Jon Anderson says, “To have those two guys and they feed off of each other. They are both really good running backs in and out of the backfield, in the pass game. Obviously Thuro’s done it for a long time now. Landon had a breakout season so we’re looking to push him to do it again.”

The Cougars 1-2 punch on the ground will give them a big edge at the beginning of the season. The Cougars went 8-3 last year and just missed the playoffs.

