Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USF’s strength this fall will be very strong running game led by Reisdorfer and Freeman

Reisdorfer and Freeman give Jon Anderson a strong 1-2 punch on the ground for the Coo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opening night in the NSIC tomorrow night and the USF Cougars will take the field at “The Bob” against MSU-Moorhead.

Jon Anderson has high hopes for his team this fall and they can’t wait to get out on the field with so much talent returning, especially at running back with Landon Freeman and the award winning Thuro Reisdorfer.

Reisdorfer says, ”For me to be in this position I just have to understand that the job’s not finished. We’ve got to keep moving and I have to keep myself level-headed and we still have a season ahead of us and games to play and there’s more awards to get out there so we have to just keep working, get our whole team some hardware and finish the job.”

Head Coach Jon Anderson says, “To have those two guys and they feed off of each other. They are both really good running backs in and out of the backfield, in the pass game. Obviously Thuro’s done it for a long time now. Landon had a breakout season so we’re looking to push him to do it again.”

The Cougars 1-2 punch on the ground will give them a big edge at the beginning of the season. The Cougars went 8-3 last year and just missed the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
O'Gorman student told to cut hair or find a new school
O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Sanford International is a big draw for the fans, players and sponsors
Sanford International is a big draw for fans, players and sponsors
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
Kellen Johnson is back to lead the Pipestone Arrows football team behind a strong line
Pipestone Arrows will be led by standout QB Kellen Johnson and strong front line
August 31st Plays of the Week
August 31st Plays of the Week