10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 1st

Seth Benson, NSIC College Football, HS Football and Dakota Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Iowa hosts SDSU Saturday morning and former Washington Warrior Seth Benson knows his team can’t overlook the Jacks. 4 college football games in the NSIC has Augie, USF and Northern getting wins, Hanson dominates Chester in HS Football and Minnesota scores on opening night. Plus Kim Nelson talks about his QB heading into Saturday’s Dakota Bowl.

