Car crash blocks southbound traffic on 1-29 near Madison

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison.

Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane of I-29 near Madison around mile marker 110, heading towards Sioux Falls. Authorities say numerous vehicles are in a ditch, and it is unclear how many cars were involved in the accident. Officials advise drivers to find an alternate route for the time being.

Dakota News Now will provide updates as they become available.

