From low supply to enough to save 249 people, Community Blood Bank thanks donors

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Before the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive in Sioux Falls on Wednesday and Friday, officials were worried about facing Labor Day weekend.

Experts say Labor Day brings one of the highest demand weekends for blood supply, and on Monday, health experts were anxious about having enough blood to save lives.

“We get reports from Sanford and Avera Lab to determine where our supply is as we move forward into the week, and the reports were not good. In fact, we’re looking about 30% down from where we should be as we go into Labor Day weekend,” Ken Versteeg, Executive director for Community Blood Bank, said on Monday.

After hosting their 7th annual All-American Blood Drive on Wednesday and Friday, representatives of the Community Blood Bank can now say they are relieved after a generous 98 people came together to donate.

We had a HUGE blood drive today!! We saw 98 donors and collected 83 donations, which will save up to 249 local patients. We had a strong showing from the community, and all these donations will prepare us for a weekend where historical an increase in accidents, unexpected situations, and traumas occur. Thank you to everyone at Dakota News Now for providing this well needed, lifesaving event. Tremendous support was provided by so many community members today, and we are so grateful for all those that made it happen!!

Per Ken Versteeg, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank.

Due to the generous donors, doctors should have enough blood supply to last through Labor Day weekend and beyond.

