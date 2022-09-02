Dakota News Now nominated for 2 regional Emmy Awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has been nominated for two regional Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards nominated Dakota News Now’s 10 p.m. newscast for our coverage of the May 12 derecho storm that wreaked havoc on the city of Castlewood. The nomination includes Dakota News Now’s producer Miranda Eschen, anchors Brian Allen and Anndrea Anderson, reporters Cooper Seamer, Zach Borg, and Austin Haskins, meteorologists Philip Schreck and Tyler Roney, photojournalists Adam Huntimer, David Hauck, and Troy Timmerman, and editor Andrew Poepping.

Dakota News Now also received a nomination for News Promotion which included Dakota News Now’s producers Sean Albertson and Joshua Gates.

To view the full list of nominations, visit MidwestEmmys.Org/2022.

