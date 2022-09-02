Decreasing clouds, cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front is moving through the region this morning and it has sparked off a couple little showers and thundershowers. As this front continues to the south, there’s a slight chance we could see a few more batches of showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. With that front moving through, it will be cooler and the wind will switch to the north. Highs for most of the region will be in the 80s today with some 90s to the south. Any rain should be wrapped up by tonight and all our football games should be dry!

As we head into Labor Day weekend, it’s going to be cooler on Saturday with some locations like Sioux Falls and Aberdeen only getting into the upper 70s for highs. Sunday is looking a little warmer with most of us getting back into the 80s. Parts of central South Dakota could see the 90s back by then. Labor Day is looking sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and 90s!

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see lots of sunshine and we’ll be staying dry. Highs will be in the 80s, for the most part. There’s a very slight chance of rain next Wednesday, then another slight chance next Friday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry next week.

