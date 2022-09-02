First Alert Forecast: A cooler, pleasant holiday weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past week has been on the toasty side, but that will be changing heading into the weekend as a cold front passes through.

The front will come through in dry fashion, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm could be possible through sunset Friday along and southeast of a Marshall to Lake Andes line. Otherwise skies will be clear with winds becoming light out of the north overnight and lows in the 40s and 50s.

The weekend overall is looking great with sunny skies and a light northerly to easterly breeze becoming more southeasterly on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Saturday with highs ranging from the 70s east to the 90s west on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday night with 50s to low 60s Sunday night.

Most of next week will remain dry with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs returning to the 80s and 90s areawide with the warmest temperatures west. The latest model runs show basically no rain chances potentially through next weekend, but as always, we’ll watch the trends over the coming days. Highs will fall back into the 70s and 80s by next weekend.

