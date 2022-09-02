Avera Medical Minute
Former Washington Warrior Seth Benson knows his Iowa Hawkeyes can’t look past SDSU Saturday

Sioux Falls standout Benson prepares for his Hawkeyes to host SDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It’s a big Saturday for former Washington Warrior standout Seth Benson. He will take the field for the Iowa Hawkeyes when they host SDSU at 11 in the morning in a nationally televised game. And both of his parents went to SDSU.

So he knows probably better that any of his teammates that his team can’t take the Jacks lightly. If so, it will be a repeat of what happened 6 years ago when Iowa lost to the Bison.

“Yes I think coach Ferentz talked about it in our team meeting just respecting the opportunity we have but also respecting our opponent and everyone can come inn here and beat us. So we just got to treat it the same and attack it like we would any other game,” says Benson.

Benson has been a stellar linebacker during his career in Iowa City. It should be a fun match-up Saturday morning for both teams as a dozen Jacks are from Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

