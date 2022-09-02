Hanson rolls in a battle of ranked teams at Chester 50-0
Beavers build big lead early against Fliers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked team in 9-AA went on the road to Chester to play the #5 team in 9-A and it was the visiting Hanson Beavers who dominated the game 50-0
They built a 24-0 lead 1 quarter on long TD runs by Hadley Wallace and Jackson Jarding. Wallace scored again in the second quarter and his teammate Keenan Waldera jumped a route and went 76 yards for a pick 6 in the win. Hanson lost a close game to open the season to top-ranked Howard and has rebounded with a pair of impressive wins for Jim Haskamp.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.