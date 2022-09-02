NSIC Football season kicks off as Augie, USF and Northern all get wins, SMSU edged at Duluth

MOORHEAD, ST. PAUL, DULUTH, MN and ABERDEEN SD (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves pitched a shutout in Aberdeen as they beat Upper Iowa 3-0. USF went on the road to beat Moorhead 27-14 and Augie did the same at St. Paul over Concordia 28-14. And the Scott Underwood era at SMSU started with a narrow loss at Duluth 31-21.

USF Recap Courtesy USF Athletics (27-14 Win at MSU-Moorhead)

The University of Sioux Falls Football Team, led by head coach Jon Anderson, slayed the MSU – Moorhead Dragons 27-14 in tonight’s NSIC match-up.

“We ran 87 plays tonight which is outstanding,” said Coach Anderson. “Our offense produced over 300 passing yards and 175 yards on the ground, so overall we’re very pleased with how our guys performed tonight.”

Throwing Dimes

USF Quarterback, Adam Mullen, was able to thread the needle to quite a few receivers during tonight’s contest. Mullen tallied for 309 passing yards while completing 24 of his 40 passes. Mullen connected with Hunter Schneider in the first quarter for a 23 yard touchdown pass to help put The Coo up 10-0 after settling for a field goal during their opening drive. Kicker, Nick Hernandez, split the uprights during all five of his attempts tonight with a long of 23 yards.

Pressure in the Backfield

The Cougar defense came away with six sacks on the evening led by Conor Rice, Zach Durfee and Brady Crawford for a total loss of 47 yards. USF held the Dragons to just 209 yards of total offense on the night while forcing five fumbles and collecting two interceptions.

Offensive Action

The USF offense was led by running backs, Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman and wide receivers, Logan Flanagan and Carter Slykhuis. Reisdorfer saw 19 attempts for a total of 81 yards while Freeman collected the Cougars two rushing touchdowns. Flanagan led The Coo in receiving yards with 73 yards and five catches with a long of 35 yards.

“Our wide receivers have stepped up for us and all had an outstanding game tonight,” said Coach Anderson. “We have a group of receivers that are always ready to jump up when their number is called and that helped us out tremendously tonight.”

The Cougars will be back in action on September 10th as they host Minot State for their home opener at Bob Young Field. For all things Cougar Football, be sure to follow The Coo on Twitter and Facebook.

Augustana Recap Courtesy Augie Athletics (28-14 Win at Concordia-St. Paul)

The Augustana football team opened its 100th season of football with a 28-14 win at Concordia-St. Paul. The No. 25 Vikings are 1-0 for the fourth-straight season and have now won six-straight games over CSP.

NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year Eli Weber secured two interceptions while the running game carried for over 250 yards with nearly 110 of them courtesy of Jarod Epperson.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings put together a 9-play, 75-yard drive in the opening minutes of the second quarter to open a 7-0 lead. Casey Bauman carried 17 yards on the quarterback keeper for the Vikings’ first touchdown of the season and his first touchdown in the navy and gold.

Late in the second quarter, the Vikings again found the end zone, this time completing a 6-play, 48-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead. Bauman hit a fading Jack Fisher on the left side of the end zone. The touchdown marked Fisher’s second career touchdown while the 11-yard pass from Bauman was his first passing touchdown at AU.

The Golden Bears answered with seconds remaining in the second quarter as the two squads entered intermission with Augustana leading 14-7.

The Golden Bears knotted the game at 14-all on the opening drive of the third quarter. After CSP appeared to garner some momentum after forcing an Augustana punt, Weber captured his second interception of the game in Golden Bear territory to quickly swing the pendulum back in AU’s favor.

That set up Epperson to power in from three yards out and give Augustana a 21-14 lead after Ben Limburg’s point-after attempt.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Bauman had a play-action touchdown pass to Matt Francis from five yards out. Francis came from the left side of the field to the right side and made the catch on the goal line to boost Augustana’s lead to 28-14, proving to be the final score.

Epperson ended the day with 109 yards on the ground while the Viking running back corps totaled 250 yards. Bauman added 68 yards rushing and 62 yards through the air while David Addo rumbled for 57 yards on the ground.

Defensively, T.J. Liggett led the Vikings with nine tackles, six of them solo. Peyton Buckley, the reigning NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year, secured seven tackles with three of them marked as tackles for a loss including a sack. Haden Wallace matched Buckley with seven tackles. Limburg was perfect in point-after attempts at 4-of-4.

Augustana totaled 320 yards of offense while holding Concordia-St. Paul to 266 yards. The top defense against the rush in 2021, Augustana held CSP to 68 yards on the ground to open the 2022 season. Defensively, Brayden Hilgemann led the Golden Bears with eight tackles and a sack.

Augustana makes its 2022 home debut Saturday, Sept. 10 hosting Bemidji State. The contest is the annual Be Bold, Wear Gold game in a partnership between Augiethon and the Sanford Health Foundation in support of Cure Kids Cancer. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Northern Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics (30-0 win over Upper Iowa)

The Northern State University football team shutout Upper Iowa in the 2022 season opener for Dacotah Bank Stadium. The Wolves scored in three of the four quarters and shut down the Peacock offense, which tallied just seven yards rushing and 132 yards passing in the game.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 30, UIU 0

Records : NSU 1-0, UIU 0-1

Attendance : 4237

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Michael Bonds hit Ben Noland for a 5-yard touchdown, putting the Wolves on the board at 4:38 in the first quarter

· Bonds tallied his second passing touchdown of the evening in the second, connecting with Caleb Schentzel for a 22-yard score; the first of Schentzel’s career

· Payton Eue closed out the half for the Wolves hitting a 49-yarder just has the clock read 00:00

· Northern State held a 16-0 lead and that score held through the entire third quarter

· At 13:33 in the fourth, Bonds connected with Jacob Van Landingham for a 7-yard reception touchdown; the third of the night for the ace and first of Van Landingham’s Northern State career

· The Wolves were done, as Brett Brenton scored on an 11-yard run on the following drive, sealing the 30-0 victory for NSU

· Northern out-played Upper Iowa on both sides of the ball more than doubling the Peacocks totals for first downs, rushing yards, total offense, punt return yards, and sacks

· In total the Wolves tallied 405 yards of total offense, 261 yards passing and 144 yards rushing, to the Peacocks 139 yards of total offense, 132 yards passing and seven yards rushing

· The NSU offense averaged 7.1 yards per reception and 3.7 yards per carry with nine different rushers and 11 different receivers in the mix

· Northern converted on 7-of-16 third downs and scored three of the four times they entered the red zone

· The defense dominated up front and in the back field, notching 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and two interceptions

· The Wolves held the Peacocks twice in the red zone and forced a combined third and fourth down conversion rate of 15.4%

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

· Michael Bonds: 21-of-30, 207 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, 36-yard long

· Brett Brenton: 50 yards rushing, 1 touchdown, 11-yard long

· Dominick Fiscelli: 94 yards receiving, 11.8 yards per reception

· Ian Marshall: 6 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks

· Nate Robinson: 3 tackles, 1 interception

· Luke Choul: 1 sack for a loss of 10 yards

· Ar’Shon Willis: 1 interception

· Payton Eue: 49-yard field goal, 47.7 yards per punt, 63.4 yards per kickoff

UP NEXT

Northern travels to Wayne State next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kick versus the Wildcats. The Wolves then return to Dacotah Bank Stadium on September 17th versus Minnesota State. For a full list of game day promotions CLICK HERE. Fans are also reminded that all game day information and protocols are posted on the Dacotah Bank Stadium homepage.

SMSU Recap Courtesy SMSU Athletics (31-21 Loss at MN-Duluth)

The Southwest Minnesota State football program opened the Scott Underwood era with a hard-fought 31-21 setback to Minnesota Duluth in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night at Malosky Stadium.

UMD, which won nine games and qualified for the NCAA playoffs a season ago, snapped a 21-21 game with a 43-yard touchdown pass with 12 minutes and 35 seconds left in the four quarter. The Bulldogs, which werereceiving votes in the preseason Top 25, sealed the victory with a field goal with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

SMSU, which dropped its fifth straight season-opener, was led by Jesse Sherwood, who rushed for a game-high 138 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third career 100-yard rushing game.

Mustang redshirt freshman quarterback Justus McComb, playing in his first career game, completed 9 of 17 passes for 135 yards and also rushed for one touchdown. Peter Osman caught four passes for 70 yards for the Mustangs.

Onte Burns paced the way for the Mustang defense with a game-high 12 tackles.

UMD opened the game’s scoring on its first drive of the game as Byron Bynum scored on a 6-yard run to cap a 10-play, 57-yard drive midway through the first quarter.

SMSU answered in a big way on its second drive of the game to tie the game. Early in the drive, McComb converted a big third-down play with a 17-yard completion to Osman for the Mustangs’ first first-down of the season. Two plays later, Sherwood broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-7 following a PAT by Carter Dicker with five minutes left in the first quarter.

UMD would go back in front with 9:27 left in the second quarter as Logan Graetz completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kurtis Weigand to close a seven-play, 70-yard drive.

The game remained 14-7 midway through the second quarter with SMSU putting together a solid drive moving the ball to the UMD 40-yard line behind three first downs. Disaster however struck for the Mustangs as McComb was hit and fumbled with UMD recovering near midfield for the game’s first turnover. Moments later, Graetz connected on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Armani Carmickle to extend the lead to 21-7 into the halftime break.

The SMSU defense was outstanding to open the second half forcing a pair of three-and-outs to set-up the Mustang offense. Starting at the UMD 42-yard line with its second drive of the half, McComb found Osman open for a 32-yard gain. One play later, McComb reached the end zone for a 10-yard run to trim the deficit to 21-14.

UMD would miss a field goal to come up empty on its next drive to keep the lead at one score. SMSU would be forced to punt on its next drive, but the special teams came through in a big way to help tie the score. UMD’s Wade Sulllivan muffed the punt return, and the loose ball was recovered by SMSU’s Ervasti Gideon at the UMD 18-yard line. The Mustangs wasted no time in tying the game as Sherwood broke off a 17-yard run and plowed across one-play later to tie the game at 21 to end the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, UMD would convert one third-down conversion and later faced third-and-14 from the SMSU 43-yard line. The Bulldogs would then come up with the biggest play of the game as Graetz found Noah Skifton for a 43-yard touchdown to go back in front at 28-21.

SMSU will return to action for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10, taking on Concordia-St. Paul for the annual Ag Bowl, presented by Ralco. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. at The Schwan Regional Event Center.

