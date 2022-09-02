Police: Man faces charges for attempting to prostitute 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report the suspect in custody allegedly tried to convince a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him in exchange for money.

According to officer Sam Clemens, the incident began on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The 14-year-old victim was standing outside the downtown Sioux Falls library when a man approached her and asked if she wanted to make some money. The victim went with the suspect into his car, and while they were driving, the suspect offered her money in exchange for sex, which she refused.

Clemens said the suspect then groped her, and she asked him to stop. The suspect stopped the car, and as the victim was exiting the vehicle, the suspect slapped the victim on the rear end.

The victim ran back to the library and told her dad what the suspect had said to her. They reported the incident to the library security, but the victim said the suspect had talked to her outside the library. She did not mention that she had been in the suspect’s car.

Clemens said the security guard did some follow-up investigating and reviewed surveillance video, discovering that the victim did get into the car with the suspect. The guard spotted the vehicle at a later time and was able to get a license plate number. Police were called Thursday around 2 p.m., and officers were able to develop a suspect.

On Friday, Sept. 2, around 3:30 a.m., officers stopped a car for a traffic violation in central Sioux Falls and found that the driver was the same suspect connected to this incident.

Authorities say 31-year-old Aaron Sharpfish from Sioux Falls now faces charges for Simple Assault, Solicitation of a Minor, Procure or Promote to Prostitution, Hiring for Sexual Activity, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

